Funding for Jersey's only specialist motor neurone disease nurse has been secured by the Health and Community Services (HCS) until the end of the year.

The role will then be considered for permanent funding within HCS from January 2024.

Jersey's Motor Neurone Disease Association, which previously funded the role, welcomed the news.

It says: "The number of people in Jersey with this devastating and incurable disease has nearly tripled in recent years and, since its creation three years ago, the role has transformed the care for these individuals."

What is Motor Neurone Disease? What is motor neurone disease? Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time. (Source: NHS) What are the symptoms of motor neurone diseae? Symptoms of motor neurone disease happen gradually and may not be obvious at first. Early symptoms can include: weakness in your ankle or leg – you might trip, or find it harder to climb stairs

slurred speech, which may develop into difficulty swallowing some foods

a weak grip – you might drop things, or find it hard to open jars or do up buttons

muscle cramps and twitches

weight loss – your arms or leg muscles may have become thinner over time

difficulty stopping yourself from crying or laughing in inappropriate situations (Source: NHS) Is there a cure for MND? There's no known cure for motor neuron disease, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years. MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and, unfortunately, eventually leads to death. (Source: NHS)

Deputy Malcolm Ferey, Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services says: "We realise how vital this support for Islanders with Motor Neurone Disease is great, and we are happy that we can continue this great work with the support of the MNDA.”

Meanwhile, Chief Officer of HSC, Chris Bown added: “We hope this reassures patients, carers and families that HCS are committed to ensuring Islanders receive the specialist care".

The announcement follows an ITV News report which looked into the needs of patients on the island after funding for the role was due to run out in October 2023.

At the time, Ben Harding, whose wife Steph was diagnosed with MND last year, said: "It’s important to keep funding coming in, especially as numbers over here are slowly getting higher".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: