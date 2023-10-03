Incredibly rare Amur Wagtail spotted for the first time in the Channel Islands

An incredibly rare Amur Wagtail has been sighted in Alderney.

It was spotted at the North end of Longis Bay on Friday.

It is only the third time that the elusive bird has been seen in the British Isles with sightings recorded in Durham in 2005 and in Shetland this summer.

The Amur Wagtail usually spends it's time in Siberia, central and eastern China, South Korea and south-west Japan.

It's first ever visit to the Channel Islands is thought to be the result of high winds that carried it over to the Bailiwick.

