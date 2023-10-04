Blue Islands flight routes to open between Channel Islands and Isle of Man

Blue Islands will be trialing direct flights between Jersey and the Isle of Man, with connections to and from Guernsey.

The decision comes after the airline consulted with a number of businesses, some of whom have already agreed to purchase seats in advance.

The five week trial will run from 7 November until the 7 December with flights running on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Rob Veron, the CEO of Blue Islands said "through surveys and discussions with key businesses in each island we have some insights into the likely market requirement."

He added that "this is a unique collaboration that ensures the viability of the trial which we hope will enable a longer term scheduled service.”

The direct flights are thought to be of particular use to passengers from the finance sectors which makes up a large proportion of the islands' economies.

The CEO of Jersey Finance, Joe Moynihan described both islands as "leading international financial centres" and said that a number of Jersey firms have "well-established connections" with the Isle of Man.

He claimed that the new travel routes had the potential to bring "numerous benefits" to Jersey.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: