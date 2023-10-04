Calls for Guernsey to abandon island-wide voting for next election in 2025

A former Deputy is warning that voter turnout could drop drastically in Guernsey if island-wide voting continues.

Deputy Mary Lowe was speaking at a scrutiny hearing on Tuesday 3 October where the island's voting system was discussed - the second session will take place on today (4 October).

At the last election in 2020, politicians were elected to represent the whole island as opposed to local districts as it had been before.

Nearly 120 candidates stood for the 38 Guernsey States positions.

A review into the new island-wide voting system started in February.

It will assess the pros and cons, with the findings set to be published in November.

Deputy Lowe lost her seat in the last election but believes the system should revert back to how it was before 2020 in order to encourage more islanders to go to the polls.

