Funding will be permanently given to Jersey's specialist motor neurone disease nurse, the island's Minister for Health and Social Services has confirmed.

It had recently been announced that the role would have it's funding extended to the end of the year but now Jersey's government has committed to financing the role indefinitely.

Deputy Karen Wilson described the MND nurse as a "hugely important clinical role" that was "highly valued" by patients, families and carers.

"I can assure patients that funding for the motor neurone disease nurse specialist will be permanently awarded" she said.

"I am committed to ensuring patients with MND are supported and I hope my statement provides additional reassurance for patients in that regard".

What is Motor Neurone Disease? What is motor neurone disease? Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time. (Source: NHS) What are the symptoms of motor neurone diseae? Symptoms of motor neurone disease happen gradually and may not be obvious at first. Early symptoms can include: weakness in your ankle or leg – you might trip, or find it harder to climb stairs

slurred speech, which may develop into difficulty swallowing some foods

a weak grip – you might drop things, or find it hard to open jars or do up buttons

muscle cramps and twitches

weight loss – your arms or leg muscles may have become thinner over time

difficulty stopping yourself from crying or laughing in inappropriate situations (Source: NHS) Is there a cure for MND? There's no known cure for motor neuron disease, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years. MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and, unfortunately, eventually leads to death. (Source: NHS)

