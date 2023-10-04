Helpline to offer islanders advice on sexual assault goes live in Guernsey

A helpline has been launched in Guernsey that aims to offer advice to people who may have experienced sexual assault.

Launched by the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, the helpline will be staffed by crisis workers and open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Islanders can call the helpline to discuss options available to them, as well as advice on support services and referrals into the SARC.

Those who have experienced sexual assault or abuse, no matter when it happened, are encouraged to use the service.

Charlie Cox, Sexual Assault Referral Centre Manager, said: "As we enter the first week of the Sexual Assault Helpline we want to remind islanders of the support available. The helpline is available for everyone.

"Anyone can phone the helpline to find out more about the support and options available if they’ve experienced a sexual assault - we know that it can be really difficult to talk about sexual assault and that it is hard to process what has happened to you.

"There is no pressure to do anything following the call and our team will be guided by what is best for the person calling.

"We would like to encourage anyone to call and to be reassured that they only need to share information they want with us."

If you or someone you know needs support, you can call the helpline on 01481 227700.

