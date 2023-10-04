New law aims to make credit card applications easier for people in Jersey

A new law passed by the States means Jersey residents could soon find it easier to get credit cards.

It allows the government to share more information about islanders with companies that complete credit checks and verify customers' identities.

This includes peoples' names, address and date of birth - however, it's only applicable to those aged 18 and over.

The change brings Jersey more in line with the current system in the UK.

The Chief Minister, who initially submitted the proposal, hopes the new law will make it less challenging for islanders when applying for credit cards.

