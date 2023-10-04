Run4Kezia raises more than £15,000 for Jersey mental health charities

More than £15,000 was raised at this year's Run4Kezia event in Jersey.

Hundreds of islanders took part in the charity run in St Helier to raise money for mental health charities in the island.

Run4Kezia was set up in memory of teenager Kezia Mason, who took her own life in 2022.

The money raised at the event will be added to Kezia's Fund, which has raised nearly £150,000 since it was set up.

Kezia's Fund allocates grants to projects that help support children and young people's mental wellbeing on the island, with the first round of funding allocated earlier this summer.

Run4Kezia race director Alex Ruddy said she was overwhelmed with the support at this year's event.

She said: "The Run4Kezia community is truly remarkable.

Hundreds turned out to support the second Run4Kezia event, which was a huge success says Race Director, Alex Ruddy. Credit: ITV Channel

"Together, over 800 runners have not only helped us to raise vital funds, but also awareness of the importance of children's mental health.

"This is a testament to the power of our island community’s determination and compassion."

The next deadline for local charitable projects to apply for funding from Kezia’s Fund is 21 January 2024.

