Rare Henry VIII letter written over 500 years ago to be put up for auction

A letter by Henry VIII that was written 510 years ago will be put on auction today in St Helier using an unusual type of descending value method known as a "dutch auction".

The price of the document will start at £65,000 and will reduce by £5,000 each day until sold to a bidder.

The letter was written in the fourth year of Henry's reign when he was 22. In it, he instructs the keeper of his wardrobe, Sir Andrew Windsor, to supply cloth to be made into gowns.

The letter was signed in December 1513 at Windsor Castle.

Paul Fraser collectibles, who house thousands of items, came into possession of the letter four years ago after it was sold to them by a dealer in the UK.

There has been a heavy appetite for memorabilia relating to the monarch in recent years with the prices of some items seeing their value double at auction.

The CEO of Paul Fraser collectibles Mike Hall, explained that the auction " collectors - and people who might not normally bid in auctions - the chance to own an important piece of English history for a low price."

“It’s a real test of nerve. will you wait for the price to fall even lower and risk missing out to a rival bidder?” he added.

