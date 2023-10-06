One in four first year primary school children classed as obese in Jersey

One in four children in Jersey are classed as obese during their first year of primary school, according to the latest findings from the Jersey child measurement report.

The report is designed to measure healthy weight, overweight, and obesity prevalence among school age pupils in reception class and year 6.

The figures were taken from the most recent academic year of 2022/ 2023.

The proportion of children who are overweight was found to rise to 32% by the time they are aged 10 or 11.

Compared to the 2020/21 academic year, obesity rates were found to have fallen slightly among children in reception by 3% and by just 1% for children in year 6.

Among other findings in the report were that children living in urban parishes were more likely to be overweight than those in rural patches.

It also found that children in state schools were more likely to be overweight that those attending fee-paying schools.

