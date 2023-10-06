Further strikes will be held by teachers in Jersey after negotiations over pay between the National Education Union and the States Employment Board fell apart.

Strike dates have been announced for 17 and 18 October, with another three days of action on 14, 15, and 16 November.

All 33 of Jersey's schools, both primary and secondary, are expected to be affected by the industrial action.

Members of the teaching union NASUWT will not be joining the strikes after talks were held with the SEB last month and a back pay award was agreed.

The NEU has been asking for a 15.4% pay rise for teachers. The government is currently offering a 7.9% increase.

The Vice Chair of the SEB, Anthony Jehan, said they had put forward a "fair and reasonable offer" to the teaching unions.

“We had hoped that we could reach a conclusion to the dispute but that does not seem to be the case." he continued.

He added, "I know there are many teachers who want to just get on with the job without disruption, and I am equally sorry that continued industrial action impacts them as well.”

In a statement the NEU said they were "bitterly disappointed" by the outcome of the talks.

"Pay has fallen in real terms for teachers on the Islands for many years" read the statement,.

"The impact on recruitment and retention of teachers has been described by the Union as reaching crisis point with repeated warnings of the impact on education provision."

