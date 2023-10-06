A one eyed barn owl, nicknamed 'Popeye', has been released back into the wild in Guernsey after a spell in recovery at the GSPCA.

The owl was brought into their care after being found in a poorly state near Hougue du Pommier on the evening of 19 September.

He was described at the time as being "very thin" with a damaged right eye.

The manager of the GSPCA, Steve Byrne, said that Popeye had been returned to the patch of wild that he had previously called home.

He spent two weeks in the care of the animal rescue charity.

“If Popeye hadn’t have been rescued he would surely wouldn’t have survived as he was also very disorientated.” said Steve.

"As winter draws in our wildlife are faced with many challenges."

People who see sick or injured wildlife are advised to call the GSPCA on 257261 or go to their web page for advice.

