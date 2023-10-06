A Jersey man has been named as one of this year's 'inspire runners' for the London Royal Parks Half Marathon.

Ryan O'Shea, 27, is one of five recipients to be given the honour ahead of this year's event.

The accolade means Ryan's story will be shared nationally and he will receive special perks before and after taking part in the race.

He said: "It's quite special and incredible that I've been nominated and successful.

"When they told me I was in shock, I just run because I like it and it helps my mental health. I don't like to shout about it too much, but it's pretty cool."

Ryan was diagnosed with his brain tumour last year, aged just 25. Credit: ITV Channel

The award came from Ryan bringing in more than £1,200 for The Brain Tumour Charity through local and national fundraising.

He added: "Unfortunately, my brain tumour is still in there, so if the charity can find a way to get it out through more research, that would be great."

Ryan explains why he fundraises for the charity

Ryan has a Grade 1 Diffuse Astrocytoma, which cannot currently be operated on.

His tumour is uncommon in younger people, with it mainly affecting those aged between 55 and 65.

Ryan has taken on several challenges since his diagnosis to raise money for research into tumours like his, while also helping to bring awareness of the symptoms.

Ahead of the race on Sunday 8 October, Ryan is preparing both mentally and physically for the 21-kilometer run.

He explained: "I'm in the resting stage at the moment, lots of light runs and easing off the hard sessions.

"From my competitive cycling days, I've learnt not to think too much about the run until game day, so I'm not too nervous but I'm sure the nerves will kick in just before."

Ryan started running as a way to cope with the mental implications of his brain tumour diagnosis and wanted to raise money for the charity that has helped him deal with the news.

He continued: "When I was in hospital I was told that the brain tumour research is one of the lowest funded in the UK out of all the different conditions, so third-party fundraising is massive for them."

Fiona Potts, Trustee at The Jersey Brain Tumour Charity (JBTC), says she is delighted that Ryan is receiving recognition for his efforts.

She explained: "He has such a positive mindset and is able to challenge himself ... This year he has pushed himself and raised money for JBTC and other charities locally.

" Fundraising is key to any charity and we are very grateful for these and other donations. In simple terms this allows us to continue to be present, open our doors and support patients locally."

