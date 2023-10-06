Islanders are encouraged to donate tins of food today (6 October) as the Tinathon returns for its 14th year in Jersey.

All food items go towards supporting the Shelter Trust which helps homeless people.

20 primary schools are collecting for it - any interested businesses, members of the public or organisations can also bring tins to Wests Centre.

Tins of meat, fish, vegetables, soup or fruit are welcome.

Any who needs theirs collected can email tinathonjersey@hotmail.co.uk.

Last year, more than 10,000 food items were donated.

