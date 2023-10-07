Gas supply failure hits homes and businesses

Businesses and homes across Jersey have been left without any gas supply after an island-wide outage.

Several hotels and restaurants in the island have confirmed to ITV News that they are now unable to continue their usual service - with individual homes also affected.

Iselin Jones from The Moorings Hotel and Restaurant said: "Our chefs have got the induction hobs going and are trying their best to keep up - but it will be a much bigger problem if it is not sorted by lunch and this evening.

"We are not getting assurances from anybody - it is having a significant impact on businesses and could become pretty costly".

Island Energy have released a statement saying: "We’ve experienced an interruption to the power supply at our gas plant in Jersey.

"We’ve isolated the issue and as part of our standard procedures we’ve closed the gas network to residential and commercial customers.

"We are working to bring supply back online as soon as we can and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing".

The Jersey Police say they are "aware of an island-wide gas supply issue".

The emergency number for Island Energy is currently ringing out - with the police saying the "high call volumes" means there "may be a delay in answering".

