Jersey's government has spent just £46,000 on its free period products scheme - despite committing £500,000 of funding for 2023.

Deputy Lyndsay Feltham says it is "so disappointing" that less than 10% of the money has been invested.

The outlay includes just over £25,000 on the products themselves and around £13,000 on marketing.

Dispensers for free period products were placed in public toilets across Jersey in September but there have been concerns about a lack of availability.

The scheme is being trialled until April 2024 with Jersey's Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Millar, explaining that the initiative needs more time to "mature and embed".

