Watch the video that shows the motorcyclist riding upwards of 90mph on Forest Road in Guernsey

A Guernsey motorcyclist has been sentenced to four months in prison and banned from driving for four years after he shared a video on social media, showing him riding at speeds upwards of 90mph.

Jose Pires, 28, was found guilty of dangerous driving following the TikTok post that showed him speeding down Forest Road with only one hand on his bike.

Guernsey Police say after a lengthy investigation including tests on the motorbike, they were able to prove that he had broken the law.

It added: "Showing off through social media does not make what you are doing cool or impressive.

"Driving at those speeds gives you no time to react and it would only take one lapse in judgement to end another person’s life or your own."

