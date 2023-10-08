States of Jersey Police are appealing for help to locate a missing teenager.

Chloie Houiellebecq, 18, was last seen in the Springfield area of St Helier on Thursday 5 October.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information is being asked to call officers on 01534 612612.

