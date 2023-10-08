Residents and businesses in Jersey are being warned that it could take a week to restore their mains gas after a major supply fault.

Island Energy say they have isolated and fixed the software issue that caused the gas plant to shut down on Saturday morning (7 October).

The company has around 4,400 customers across Jersey that use gas boilers for heating and hot water, gas for cooking or both - although only those on a mains supply are affected.

A spokesperson for the supplier said: "We are targeting to commence restoration of supplies from Tuesday (10 October), a process that will likely take several days to fully complete".

Island Energy adds it is looking to bring in extra resources from the UK to help and is working closely alongside States of Jersey Police and the Government.

Islanders have complained about a lack of hot water, heating and cooking facilities - which has affected both homes and businesses.

The gas company say vulnerable and commercial customers will be prioritised, as engineers follow strict rules to turn the gas back on in a controlled and safe way.

Anyone who is concerned about a relative or neighbour is being asked to call 01534 755500.

In the meantime, people have been told to turn off their gas supply at the meter and make sure any related appliances are also switched off.

