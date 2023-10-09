The owner of a vintage Jersey carousel is looking for someone new to take the reins as he retires.

The 125-year-old fairground ride has been part of the local entertainment landscape since 1898 and Damian Smith, 68, is keen to keep it in the Channel Islands.

He said: "I remember riding this when I was a kid, I get so excited about it. There are some lovely stories, so that's why I need it to stay here."

Damian's refurbished horses from the 125 year old carousel Credit: ITV Channel

The ride, which has been part of many islanders' childhoods, was taken on by Damien in 2008 after he discovered it had been packed away and gathering dust in a stable.

Mr Smith added: "Each horse took me two weeks to restore. They were stripped down, repainted and revarnished.

"All fairground owners name their horses after their family, ten-pence Johnny is named after my grandfather, who was nicknamed ten-pence Johnny because he put ten-pence on a horse."

Damian and 'Ten-pence Johnny', the carousel horse named after his grandfather. Credit: ITV Channel

The carousel was once at Fort Regent's Tropical Gardens during the 1980s and has been enjoyed by islanders for decades since.

Damian explained: "I hope there is someone thinking 'I could give that a lovely home'. When someone takes it, I'll cry."

An 1895 Halstead carousel went up for sale in the United States nine years ago - with a $55,000 price tag.

Damien says he is open to offers but hopes a local person will continue its Jersey legacy.

A brief history of the carousel:

1895 Built in Yorkshire

1898 Bought by a Mr Waltzer and brought over to Jersey

WW2 Hidden during the Second World War to avoid it being stripped down for metal

Events A regular fixture at the Battle of Flowers and the Fantastic Tropical Gardens

