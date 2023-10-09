How to switch off your gas supply at the valve

As thousands of Jersey residents face a fourth day without mains gas, Island Energy says the decision of when to reconnect supplies will - in part - be led by how many people have switched off their supply.

The company's Chief Executive, Jo Cox, told ITV News that around 2,000 customers have contacted them confirming the emergency control valve at their homes or businesses has been turned off.

Customers are being advised to switch off any gas appliances and avoid using them.

Island Energy has issued the following steps:

Turn off any gas appliances (boiler, cooker, fire etc.)

If you know where it is, turn off the gas supply at the meter (emergency control valve). Detailed instructions can be found here on Island Energy's website. There is no cause for concern if you cannot do this.

It is important to let Island Energy know if you have switched off the gas supply at the meter. This can be done online here or by calling 01534 755500.

If you need special help to turn off the gas supply at the meter, know someone who does, or know a resident with gas is away, contact Island Energy. This can be done online here or by calling 01534 755500.

Do not attempt to use any gas appliances or turn on the supply until it has been checked by authorised Island Energy staff.

Customers can call Island Energy's helpline on 01534 755500 with any queries.

