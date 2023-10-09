Jersey's gas company, Island Energy, has said it is "not in a position" to start re-connecting customers as planned.

The utility company said it had hoped to restore mains gas to around 4,400 homes and businesses cut off since Saturday 7 October.

But in an update posted on Monday afternoon, the company said: " We’re still working on restoring gas supply to your home and businesses.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we need to ensure that all our processes are being followed correctly to get supply back.

"We are not in a position to start bringing this back tomorrow as we had hoped and apologise for this."

