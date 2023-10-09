Tenants in Jersey will no longer have to pay a fee to secure their deposit with the protection scheme backed by the island's government.

Mydeposits Jersey was set up in 2015 to stop landlords from unfairly withholding deposits at the end of their tenancy.

Landlords and letting agents who take deposits from their tenants are required by law to transfer the money to the scheme within 30 working days or face a fine of up to £2,000.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that nearly 1,400 deposits were not paid into the scheme on time.

In order to secure their deposits with the scheme, tenants have had to pay a £21 "protection fee".

But Jersey's Housing Minister has announced the charge will be scrapped for all new tenancies registered from 1 November 2023.

The change coincides with the government's existing contract with Mydeposits coming to an end.

The renewed deal will see Mydeposits continue to administer the scheme until at least 2025, but with tenants no longer required to pay the fee to protect their deposit.

Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr, said: "I’m pleased to extend our partnership with Mydeposits Jersey, providing landlords and tenants with a means to manage deposit money and to address, where necessary, disputes over the return of deposits.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to remind landlords that it is a legal obligation to protect deposits within 30 days.

"If tenants are concerned about protection, they can speak to Citizens Advice or the government’s Environmental and Consumer Protection Housing and Nuisance team."

He added: “It's important that this protection is free and easy to use, and I believe the removal of the fee, however small, will contribute positively towards the cost of renting in the island."

