An inquest has been unable to determine the cause of death of a Guernsey man whose body was found in St Martin last November.

Nelson Jorge, 46, had been living in a storage container in Regency Vinery on Steam Mill Lane and had previously been sleeping in a tent.

The inquest heard that Mr Jorge had a history of mental health, drug and alcohol issues.

He was last seen alive by a friend on Friday 21 October 2022 when she delivered him his medication.

Mr Jorge's body was found in a badly decomposed state at the vinery by a passer-by on Friday 25 November 2022.

The inquest said that his cause of death remained "unascertained".

A post-mortem at the time had listed a number of possible contributing factors such as drug and alcohol misuse but had been unable to find a firm cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been judged as suspicious by police, with them announcing an end to their enquiries.

