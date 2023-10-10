Island Energy aiming to restore Jersey gas supply within days

Island Energy says it hopes to have Jersey's mains gas network back up and running from Thursday 12 October.

In a statement, the utility company said it is hoping to reconnect affected homes and businesses in a "staged" way provided it is safe to do so.

That will start with bringing the gas plant at La Collette back online on Wednesday 11 October.

The company originally said it hoped to get customers reconnected from today, Tuesday 10 October, but later said it was "not in a position" to do so.

In an update, the company said: "We’re sorry we can’t get your gas supply back to you today as we’d hoped.

"We have a review meeting today with our key stakeholders and will be able to confirm our position and proposed timeline once these have been completed by the end of the day."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: