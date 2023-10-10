One in five people on benefits in Jersey are returning overpayments.

The two main reasons for this are errors by Customer and Local Services or because someone had not mentioned a change in their circumstances, according to a report by the island's Health and Social Security Scrunity Panel.

The review also focused on the well-being of people making repayments and how they are treated by authorities.

Politicians on the panel said they were "concerned to hear reports of a lack of empathy among income support staff" and suggested they undergo new training.

Other recommendations included that if someone has been overpaid due to a government mistake, they should not have to repay the money.

A review should also be carried out into the guidelines around repayment plans with islanders' signposted support.

Deputy Rob Ward, who chaired the panel, said that when it came to people's lives, the impact of repayments "cannot be underestimated".

He added: "I hope that all of the panel’s findings and recommendations are seen as constructive comments on how to improve a system that so many rely upon for support."

In response, Jersey's Social Security Minister Deputy Elaine Miller said: "Making payments in advance will often lead to temporary overpayments.

"I will review these findings and recommendations carefully and publish my formal response in the coming weeks."

