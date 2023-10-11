Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson has been checking in with two care home residents who've kick-started a CB radio revival

Two old friends in a Guernsey residential village are fuelling a retro radio revival by building their own network to chat over.

Community band (CB) radio was a popular means of communication among many hobbyists back in the 1980s.

Rob Clancy and Pete Le Page were fans of the format in its heyday and are taking over the airwaves once again in the La Nouvelle Marataine complex.

Pete, who goes by the radio name "Mebo 2", has Parkinson's disease and says that CB radio helps lift his spirits and eases some of his symptoms.

"It's the best thing that's happened," he said. "It breaks up the day, chatting to your mates all over the island."

His friend Rob, nicknamed "Dee Jay", has type two diabetes and struggles to walk long distances and says he is happy to see the radio network making a comeback.

"It's been the best part of my life and I'm back with it, for sheer boredom for want of a better word. I wanted something to do and CB just came back on."

The network has a broad range of participants across the island with the youngest being only six and the oldest 101.

With a limited amount of radio kit required to take part, the community are hoping to see their numbers continue to grow over time.

