A group of 250 cyclists have pedalled down Guernsey Airport's runway to raise money for charity.

Riders took part in the event to raise money for the Smile for Georgie Foundation.

With the runway normally in constant use, cyclists had to wait until late at night to be able to cycle a route that few get to experience outside of a plane.

Aggie Ferenc, who has cycled to raise money for the charity in France said: "We cycled 10 days for the Smile for Georgie Foundation and we're quite proud to be in this event again just for the same foundation".

One cyclist, Jacquie Mancini said: "It was really good. Great energy, good vibes. It's nice to be somewhere different for a change."

The event raised more than £4,000 for the charity.

