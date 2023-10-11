A Jersey dairy farm which lost more than 100 cows has been given dozens more to help replenish its herd.

Woodlands Farm in St Helier suffered a devastating loss in December 2022 when its cows died and a million litres of milk had to be disposed of as a precaution.

Jersey's Chief Vet said the animals likely died from botulism.

Since the tragic loss, the family-run farm has been given 59 cows by the Howard Davis Farm Trust to boost its depleted herd.

Farmer, Charlie Le Boutillier said: “I am massively grateful for the assistance the Trust provided.

"The speed at which they came through was amazing and really provided a huge boost at a time when things were very tough."

The new additions to the Woodlands Farm herd were obtained from other local dairy farmers.

