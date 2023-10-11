People are being warned to avoid diving around the Channel Islands over the next two days unless "it is absolutely necessary".

Usually, islanders diving within 12 miles of Guernsey have access to a chamber at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital that treats decompression illnesses.

However, this hyperbaric chamber is closed until Friday for regular maintenance.

Guernsey's government is asking commercial and leisure divers to be "extremely careful during this time" and only dive if it is necessary.

Any diver suspected of suffering from a decompression illness over this period will be initially treated at Guernsey or Jersey's emergency departments. Patients who require a hyperbaric chamber will be transported to a treatment centre.

Services at Guernsey's decompression chamber will go back to normal on 13 October.

