The unemployment rate in Jersey has fallen by 13% in the last year.

As of the end of September 2023, 700 people were registered with the government as "actively seeking work".

That's 110 fewer people than the same period in 2022.

More women were registered as actively seeking work than men.

420 Women seeking work

280 Men seeking work

The number of people "actively seeking work" is used as a measure of unemployment in Jersey.

Unemployed islanders need to notify the government they are looking for work in order to claim Income Support benefits.

