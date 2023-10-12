Jersey's Battle of Flowers Christmas Parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Battle of Flowers Association says they had “limited resources” and would no longer be able to subside the event this year.

The free parade sees brightly decorated festive floats processed through St Helier town centre.

The annual Christmas Parade briefly returned in 2021 after two years of Covid cancellations before being called off in 2022 in the wake of the Haut du Mont tragedy.

The association expressed its disappointment they wouldn't be able to bring some "festive cheer" to the town but they hope the event will return in 2024.

Chairman Russell Labey said: "Our participation began with one float being invited to join the St Helier Fête dé Noué festivities and developed, over the years, into a full parade, which the Battle of Flowers Association is now relied upon to organise and subside - a considerable call on our limited resources."

"We think the event has value, if others agree, we can partner up and parade again in Christmas 2024."

