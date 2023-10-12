Surgeries at Jersey's General Hospital have reportedly been cancelled and the ward closed to visitors due to an outbreak of coronavirus among patients.

The Health department says the closure is only temporary, due to "infection control reasons".

It is also reminding people not to visit the hospital or any medical or care facility if they have coronavirus or norovirus symptoms.

ITV News understands that operations have been cancelled until further notice.

One patient is believed to be symptomatic while a small number of others have tested positive.

