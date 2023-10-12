Four branches of Lloyds Pharmacy in Jersey and three in Guernsey have been sold to the Channel Islands Co-operative Society for an undisclosed sum.

The supermarket chain says no jobs are at risk, as all existing Lloyds staff will be retained.

Jersey's pharmacies at The Parade, Red Houses, Les Quennevais and Gorey Village, as well as Guernsey's stores in St Sampson, L'Aumone and Longfrie are included in the deal.

In a message to Co-op members, CEO Mark Cox said: "We have reached an agreement to expand our community pharmacy network across the Channel Islands with the purchase of four stores in Jersey and three in Guernsey from Lloyds Pharmacy.

"The move will provide you with greater access to our pharmacy services across the Channel Islands, and as part of the move, we'll be offering roles to all existing Lloyds colleagues, ensuring a smooth transition."

Co-op CEO Mark Cox says the deal is an "exciting opportunity" for the retailer which will "make a real difference". Credit: ITV Channel

He added: "Community pharmacies play a vital role in providing accessible healthcare services and expertise to our local communities.

"With this acquisition, we are poised to enhance our commitment to making a real difference to the communities we serve."

The deal is set to be completed in mid-November 2023, which still needs approval from the Channel Islands' competition regulators - the JCRA in Jersey and GCRA in Guernsey.

