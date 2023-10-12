The countdown to Christmas is underway in Jersey's capital, St Helier... even if there are still 73 days to go until the big day.

A large light-up tree and other decorations have started to adorn the Weighbridge with other areas expected to be decked out in the coming weeks.

St Helier's Town Centre Manager, Connor Burgher, confirmed it's 'snow joke' as plans are put in place with 'elf and safety' checks ahead of the Christmas lights event on Thursday 16 November.

He explained: "There are a huge amount of decorations to be put up around town so work is starting now to make sure they are all tested and ready for the big switch-on."

It has sparked debate across the island about when is an acceptable time to get into the festive spirit - with some local stores already selling mince pies and other Christmas gifts.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: