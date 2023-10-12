Two arrested at Candie Gardens in connection with suspected drug deal

Sniffer dogs and police officers have been combing Guernsey's Candie Gardens after two people were arrested there in connection with a suspected drug deal.

A woman, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs, while a teenage boy, 17, was arrested for obstructing police and resisting arrest.

Guernsey Police have described the drugs as "Class C prescription medication".

The gardens have been closed while the area was searched for the drugs.

A young man, 17, was arrested after climbing into a car at the bottom of Candie Road and trying to flee the scene Credit: ITV Channel

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw "a young man getting into a vehicle and attempting to leave the scene while being pursued by police".

It happened at the bottom of Candie Road. The force says a police officer approached the vehicle at the time and attempted to open the door.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident can call 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: