Island Energy has confirmed there will be a two-stage plan to reconnect Jersey homes and businesses to the mains gas supply.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been without gas since Saturday when a system failure turned the supply off for the entire island.

Earlier this week, CEO Jo Cox told customers that they planned on reconnecting customers on Thursday, with supply restored for all customers by Sunday 15 October.

Island Energy released a statement this morning which said: "Our plant has been up and running for the last 24 hours. We are moving forward with our gas supply restoration plan."

The first phase of the plan will see customers visited by Island Energy engineers to help restore their supply.

The company says: "If customers are out when an engineer visits, they will receive a slip through their door asking them to book an appointment."

Anyone who doesn't hear from the utility company will be able to turn their own gas on as part of the second phase of the process.

Island Energy said: "Customers who can self-restore are receiving communications via letter and email with step-by-step instructions of how to do this.

"We will inform customers when it is time to turn on their gas via letter, email, text, through local media and on our website and social media."

Contingency plans remain in place to help vulnerable islanders with the disruption.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Deputy Helen Miles, said: "We understand that this is a very challenging and frustrating time for islanders, and we continue to liaise with Island Energy to ensure the needs of businesses and the public are met.

"We are pleased to have been informed that they are putting welfare plans in place to support islanders who require hot showers and heating, including liaising with two restaurants for a meal service and three gyms for showers. They will share details soon.

"We are ready to stand-up a government helpline to offer further support for vulnerable islanders and have contingency plans in place to provide additional support for heating and hot water, should this be required."

More to follow...

