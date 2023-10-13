A man who left Jersey after being arrested on suspicion of importing £80,000 worth of cocaine has been brought back to the island after being caught in Liverpool.

Ibrahim Roslan, 34, left Jersey after his initial arrest in July 2022 and Customs officers were unable to contact him.

He was detained by Merseyside Police on a Liverpool high street on Monday 9 October and returned to Jersey where he appeared before the Magistrate's Court on Thursday 12 October.

Roslan was caught smuggling £80,000 worth of cocaine into Jersey in 2022 Credit: Jersey Customs & Immigration Service

His Liverpool home was searched and a "large commercial quantity" of MDMA was seized.

Jersey Customs Officer, Luke Goddard, said: "Bringing Ibrahim Roslan back from Liverpool to face importation charges in Jersey is a significant step forward in this investigation.

"I have to commend our Merseyside Police colleagues, legal advisers from the Jersey Law Officers’ Department and a considerable number of JCIS officers in their collaborative work, which has meant the subject of this investigation has been charged with the importation of £80,000 worth of cocaine and taken a large quantity of MDMA off the streets of Liverpool."

Roslan is due to appear before Jersey's Royal Court on Wednesday 6 March 2024.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: