Island Energy has started reconnecting gas customers in Jersey to its mains network following an outage which lasted nearly a week.

On Friday morning (13 October), the utility company began restoring gas supplies to commercial premises.

At 3pm, residents in St Helier were told they could turn on their ECV (emergency control valve) and restore gas supply into their homes.

Island Energy says it hopes to restore gas to St Brelade and St Peter from 6pm and the rest of the island from 8pm.

