Jersey Water bills to increase by 10.9% from January 2024

Water bills are set to increase by 10.9% from January 2024, according to Jersey Water.

The utility company says it means the average household bill will increase by around 12 pence a day, or £44.91 per year.

Jersey Water says the rise in price is down to a number of cost increases they were facing "beyond its control" such as for materials and labour.

CEO Helier Smith defended the rise, saying it has been kept in line with inflation and "necessary" as its own operating costs have increased.

He said: "We remain mindful that many islanders are also experiencing pressure on their own cost of living, so we have done all we can to offset the increases in our operational costs and limit what is passed onto our customers.

"At the same time, we need to maintain our water charges at appropriate levels to ensure Jersey Water can continue to deliver the high-quality water supply and service levels that customers expect, whilst maintaining investment in the island’s water resources, network, treatment facilities and other infrastructure to ensure a sustainable water supply for current and future generations."

The company has committed it won't increase prices again before 1 January 2025.

