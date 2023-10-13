Skaters in Jersey could be able to use the park at Les Quennevais later in the evenings as the government is looking to install floodlights at the facility.

The £1.9 million skate park opened in February 2023, four years after the site was picked from a shortlist of three potential locations for an out-of-town sports facility.

The park has proved popular with the island's skaters, but some have called for it to remain open later in the day.

It currently closes once it gets dark due to a lack of lighting.

Jersey's government is looking to address that and has put a contract out to tender to spec up and install floodlights at the park.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson, Jersey's Assistant Minister responsible for sport, told ITV News: "Earlier this year around 90% of respondents to a government survey said the new skate park at Les Quennevais is ‘welcoming’, which was lovely to hear.

"However, we would now like to ensure the facility remains welcoming for longer each day and the installation of floodlights will allow us to do that.

"This is another important step in our plans to improve facilities for wheeled sports in Jersey and enhance the opportunities for people of all ages to be active."

It is hoped that planning permission will be obtained and the work completed by the end of March 2024.

