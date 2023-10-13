People in Jersey with no hot water due to the ongoing gas outage are being urged to run their showers and hot taps.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been without mains gas since Saturday when a major system failure saw the whole island cut off.

Island Energy is currently reconnecting customers in two phases and says it may take until Sunday 15 October for everyone to get their supply back.

Jersey's government has asked anyone currently without hot water to fully turn on all hot taps and showers for five minutes.

It explained: " This is important to prevent water stagnation within the pipework in your hot water system whilst waiting for the gas supply to be reconnected."

Island Energy's Chief Executive Officer Jo Cox told ITV News that she expects customers to pay their full October bill but the company will be looking to apply a "goodwill gesture" to gas accounts as compensation.

