Guernsey beachgoers showcased in local art exhibit

An artist has been painting Guernsey locals at the seaside for an exhibit today (Saturday 14 October).

Tony Parsons' art has been causing a stir on social media - with islanders often finding themselves the subject of his paintings as they enjoy the shoreline.

Locations featured in the exhibition include Rocquaine Bay in front of the Imperial Hotel - with other local painters also inspired to paint outside at Bordeaux.

The artworks often show Guernsey's dog-walkers and swimmers. Credit: Tony Parsons

"I love to paint people into my landscapes," says Tony.

"Usually people come up to me for a chat when I'm working and are a bit surprised when I invite them to stand 'just there' for three or four minutes while I weave them into the composition."

Renowned impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir was also famously fascinated with Guernsey's scenery and beachgoers - painting fifteen works during his five-week stay on the island in 1883.

Tony's exhibition, titled 'Wet Paint', takes place today (14 October) at the Garden Room of the Fermain Valley Hotel.

