Renowned cellist "impressed" by Jersey's music scene

A renowned cellist who's toured all over the world has come to Jersey for a special performance.

Classical BRIT winner Natalie Clein is performing with the Jersey Chamber Orchestra tonight (Saturday 14 October).

Natalie - who won BBC Young Musician of the Year age sixteen and has an OBE for her services to music - has positive reviews of Jersey's music scene.

"I'm impressed by how much music there is going on in Jersey," says Natalie.

"That's something that I've definitely noticed because I've been here quite a lot - and each time doing high-quality, interesting projects.

"So, you know, it's got its own thing going on here definitely."

The cellist has also been giving a masterclass to local children during her visit.

All proceeds of the performance will go towards initiatives run by the Jersey charity Music in Action - including supporting music education in schools and organising live performances for communities that may not have easy access to music.

The charity's chair, James Mews, says: "This event is a celebration of the incredible musical talent present on the island, while also supporting our mission to bring the power of music to enrich and transform the island.

"Natalie is one of the finest cellists in the world having been such an amazing child prodigy. It will be a wonderful night to enjoy."

The performance is taking place at 7.30pm in St. Helier's Methodist Church, featuring renditions of Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 and Faure's Elegie.

