"You're totally powerless": Residents and businesses react to ongoing gas supply issues

Some people in Jersey say they are still without hot water, heating and cooking facilities - more than a week since the island-wide gas outage.

Island Energy has told customers that supply is back and "all who can self-restore can now get gas in their property".

Whilst that is true for some, several residents and businesses have contacted ITV News to say they are still facing major problems.

Ron Turner lives in St Helier and followed the company's advice that should have seen his gas supply return on Friday afternoon.

Instead, his boiler showed an error message and when he called Island Energy's emergency line, Ron says they offered to send out an engineer for an unspecified cost - and with no timescale on when they might arrive.

He explained: "I asked, for safety reasons what do you recommend should be done? [They replied] We're not qualified to tell you that, it's entirely up to you whether you want to leave it on or switch it off."

Natalie Duffy's restaurant in St Aubin has now been reconnected to the mains gas but she says communication could have been much better. Credit: ITV Channel

Engineers brought in from the Isle of Man to clear the backlog did visit a restaurant in St Aubin, but owner Natalie Duffy says they had to leave as they were not qualified to help restore her supply.

She described: "They literally walked away and said we can't touch this.

"I've been here 25 years. This has never happened before, so it's unprecedented."

Natalie was later visited by a qualified local team who did turn her gas back on but many other customers have posted on social media to say they are still in limbo.

One commented: "My 94-year-old father-in-law is still waiting."

Another said: "Are you prioritising care homes and the elderly? Currently living a 95-year-old in a care home ... still no gas for cooking or hot water."

Island Energy declined ITV News's request for an interview on Saturday but said on social media that their engineers are working "as hard as possible to get to as many customers as they can".

