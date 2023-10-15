Play Brightcove video

A former farmer has been reminiscing at Jersey's annual La Faîs’sie d’Cidre, or Cider Festival.

Brian Pipon, 95, previously made cider himself - alongside his brother Leonard - using working horses at Oaklands Farm.

Though only spectating at the festival at Hamptonne, he had a crucial role in the island's agricultural history which the event was set up to celebrate.

"Oh, we used to make some [cider]. I've seen up to a hundred casks in a year.

"When my brother was alive he was keen on all this sort of thing... in the winter, up to a hundred casks were made for neighbours and ourselves.

Brian says he has seen cider being made since he was just a boy.

"From a child, I saw it being made. We were making it at the farm when I was living there and at school, so I've seen it made all my life.

"It's only now that I don't see it made - except here."

The labour-intensive process involves a horse-drawn crusher and wooden press, which is operated at the annual festival by Jersey Heritage volunteers.

The horse, called Larry, has not publicly pulled the crusher before.

Hear more about how Brian Pipon helped produce Jersey cider using horses.

Brian was impressed with Larry's first showing, saying:

"Seeing the way the horse went round - it's his first time doing this sort of thing.... that was excellent because it's not the easiest thing to get a horse to go around like that.

"He goes marvellously well!"

Brian also began speaking fluent Jèrriais as he watched the process and praised the work of the volunteers at the Hamptonne Country Life Museum.

