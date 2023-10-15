Jersey ballet company performs for island's prisoners

Play Brightcove video

Ballet d'Jerri began performing as a company in January 2023.

Jersey's ballet company visited the island's prison for a performance watched by inmates and staff.

The show was part of 'Prisons Week' in Jersey - which looks to connect prisoners with the island community and therefore make it likelier they will successfully re-integrate into wider society.

It is the first time there has been a production of this kind at HMP La Moye, although there have been other live performances earlier in the year.

It was founded by Carolyn Rose Ramsay, who previously worked at the Norwegian National Ballet.

Carolyn Rose Ramsay, the company's artistic director, says they "believe strongly in the prison's ethos of rehabilitation".

"We are Jersey's national dance company and we want to reach every islander," Carolyn said.

"We believe strongly in the prison's ethos of rehabilitation and releasing better neighbours - and of course we believe in the cathartic and healing power of art."

Deputy Governor of Jersey Prison Service, Artur Soliwoda, added that the main aim of 'Prisons Week' is "to generate more engagement from the community":

"Being able to tell the wider Jersey community what is happening behind our walls, how we are trying to support prisoners and how we are trying to support their families ... everyone who has been affected by crime."

