A man in Jersey has been taken to hospital after a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 15 October).

The 26-year-old was hit by a car at around 2:15am on La Route Du Fort in St Saviour.

He sustained serious head injuries which are being treated and assessed at the hospital.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through careless driving and remains in custody.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage of the time, or has private CCTV along the section of La Route Du Fort that is near the junction with Beach Road.

