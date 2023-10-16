A recent visit by Jersey's Chief Minister to Rwanda cost nearly £14,000 in travel expenses, according to new States documents.

Deputy Kristina Moore and two advisors made the 6,500-mile trip to attend a conference on gender equality and women's rights in July, drawing some criticism for missing the last States sitting before the summer recess.

In response to a written question submitted to the States Assembly by Deputy Sam Mézec, Deputy Moore revealed it cost £13,814.90 for travel and accommodation for her and two aides.

The party of three flew in business class from Jersey to the Rwandan capital of Kigali via Heathrow and Cairo, costing £3,893 per person.

Once in the country, the cost of accommodation for Deputy Moore and the two civil servants came to £699 per person.

They also spent less than £38 on local transportation once in the country, as the Chief Minister said "most of the travel was pre-arranged for delegates".

Deputy Kristina Moore defended the trip in an interview with ITV's Clare Burton in July.

A government statement released at the time explained: "The Chief Minister's attendance [at the conference] forms part of the Government of Jersey's ongoing commitment to addressing issues relating to gender equality and inclusion, and highlights the importance of working with key international partners to share knowledge and best practice.

"The Chief Minister flew from London to Rwanda via Cairo and is returning to London on Rwandair. In accordance with policy for Ministers travelling over 6 hours for official business, the Chief Minister is flying business class.

"Various options for the Chief Minister's travel were considered, and the final decision took account of cost and other practicalities. The Chief Minister's accommodation is at an accredited delegate hotel in Kigali, for three nights. The Chief Minister was already in London to attend the French Embassy for Bastille Day, so there are no additional costs for her travel from London to Jersey."

