The number of motorists caught drink-driving in Jersey has risen by more than a quarter compared to the same time last year.

Jersey Police says 93 offenders have been caught so far this year, an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2022.

Exclusive figures obtained by ITV Channel also show they are well above the average for the last three years.

▲ 26% Drink-drivers caught in Jersey (Jan-Sep 2023 compared to Jan-Sep 2022)

Extra police road checks are thought to be part of the reason why drink-drive figures are up this year.

But officers also point to something else, a remaining belief among some that they can get away with it on the relatively short journeys involved here.

"Jersey is a really unique place," says Inspector Callum O'Connor, the head of roads policing.

He continued: "Some people will say 'I'm only five minutes down the road' or 'my house is only up the hill' and in that case, I would say plan ahead, don't have one [drink], have none and drive, book a taxi, get a car back, get the bus back or walk but make sure, whatever you do, that you stay safe."

Inspector Callum O'Connor says it's important people make a plan to get home safely after they have a drink. Credit: ITV Channel

One man who lost his licence in 2019 spoke to us anonymously to warn others about the mistake they're making if they drink and drive.

He said: "Don't do it, be responsible and get a taxi. It's not worth it, it ruins your life for a period of time. Take the sensible option and just think about your decisions."

As well as enforcement the police are also trying to educate, going into pubs and asking drinkers if they've planned their journey home.

"It just puts that question into someone's mind," says Inspector O'Connor.

He added: "'Why don't we book a taxi or we go to St. Aubin's which is on a great bus route?' for example, let's make sure we know when the last bus is so we're not in that position, if we have had a drink, to go it's only a short drive, we'll be fine. My advice is to make sure you've got something planned."

Unlike the UK police forces in the Channel Islands don't yet carry roadside drug-testing kits, which give an immediate read out for cannabis and cocaine.

But they could be on the way. They're being looked at in both Guernsey and Jersey and could become another weapon in the police's armoury as they try to crack down on drivers who flout the law.

They've been available to UK police forces since 2015. One force, in the north of England, recently reported catching more drug-drivers over the last year than drink-drivers for the first time.

In the Channel Islands, by contrast, a Freedom of Information request has revealed that only three drivers have been caught over the drugs limit this year in Jersey, while in Guernsey no figures are available.

A change in the law is needed before the roadside tests can be used and both Jersey and Guernsey's governments are now looking at the issue.

In Guernsey, a policy letter is expected to be lodged with the States next month, while in Jersey the Road Safety Panel is looking into the matter.

